Man, son guilty of shackling, raping girl who escaped house

Stand-by counsel John Thebes, right, advises defendants Timothy Ciboro, left, and his son, Esten Ciboro,seated, with the proper way to ask questions of a witness. The trial of Timothy Ciboro and son Esten Ciboro, charged with rape, kidnapping, and endangering children, opens in the Lucas County Courthouse, Judge Linda Jennings, presiding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.