Man charged in fatal restaurant shoot...

Man charged in fatal restaurant shooting appears in court

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The San Luis man who fled to Mexico two years ago after he allegedly shot and killed another man in 2014 outside the entrance of a Yuma restaurant appeared in court Monday morning for a case management conference. In what was a brief hearing, attorney Eugene Marquez, of the Yuma County Public Defender's Office, informed Superior Court Judge Maria Elena Cruz, who is presiding over the case, that he filed a notice of appearance with the court on Tuesday that he would be representing Modesto Cortes-Serrillo, but he was unaware if it had been received yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Okie Town Jan 9 OldMan55892 1
News Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13) Jan 8 Anonymous 5
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Dec 25 Jlw 176
News Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08) Dec 24 Mark 19
Round table pizza Nov '16 Brody 2
News Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for... Nov '16 Dr Wu 4
News Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum... Nov '16 Kathlit 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC