Man charged in fatal restaurant shooting appears in court
The San Luis man who fled to Mexico two years ago after he allegedly shot and killed another man in 2014 outside the entrance of a Yuma restaurant appeared in court Monday morning for a case management conference. In what was a brief hearing, attorney Eugene Marquez, of the Yuma County Public Defender's Office, informed Superior Court Judge Maria Elena Cruz, who is presiding over the case, that he filed a notice of appearance with the court on Tuesday that he would be representing Modesto Cortes-Serrillo, but he was unaware if it had been received yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
