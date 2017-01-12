Klinsmann believes US Soccer made pro...

Klinsmann believes US Soccer made progress before his firing

12 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Jurgen Klinsmann is proud of his half-decade in charge of the U.S. national team, and the coach believes he left successor Bruce Arena in a position to make the Americans even better. Klinsmann made his first public remarks since his firing when he spoke Friday at a convention of the National Soccer Coaches Association of America in downtown Los Angeles.

