Jury selection underway in La Mesa mu...

Jury selection underway in La Mesa murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Attorneys continued the jury selection process Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court in the upcoming capital murder trial of Preston Strong, the man charged in connection to the 2005 La Mesa Street murders. During the hearing, Superior Court Judge Maria Elena Cruz, who is presiding over the case, informed the prosecution and defense that all 427 jury questionnaires have been returned, and they each should receive copies of them by noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Dec 25 Jlw 176
News Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08) Dec 24 Mark 19
Round table pizza Nov '16 Brody 2
News Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for... Nov '16 Dr Wu 4
News Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum... Nov '16 Kathlit 2
News San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Mohave County authorities are investigating a h... Nov '16 Carolyn Hudgens 1
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,660,518

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC