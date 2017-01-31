Judge told to impose longer sentence in child sex attack
An Orange County judge who gave a man less than half the mandatory sentence for sodomizing a 3-year-old girl has been told to try again. A California appeals court on Tuesday ordered Superior Court Judge M. Marc Kelly to impose the mandatory state minimum of 25 years to life on Kevin Rojano-Nieto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|23 hr
|Le Jimbo
|34
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Sun
|Bene
|6
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|Jan 28
|Rodger
|2
|Quartzsite man event (Feb '15)
|Jan 26
|scooby
|5
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|3
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC