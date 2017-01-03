Judge to sentence man for plotting to join terror group
In this Jan. 18, 2013 image taken from Federal Bureau of Investigation surveillance video, Justin Kaliebe talks with an undercover FBI agent while riding in the front seat of an automobile. Now 22, Kaliebe was a high school senior when he was arrested in 2013 as part of an investigation into Americans plotting to aid terrorists abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Okie Town
|Mon
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Lindsay0322
|5
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Dec 25
|Jlw
|176
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov '16
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC