Johnson free throws help Western Kentucky escape FIU, 69-66

Justin Johnson converted a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left and Western Kentucky escaped Florida International with a 69-66 victory in a Conference USA battle Monday night. Anthony Boswell gave FIU the lead with his layup two minutes into the second half and the Golden Panthers nursed that lead until Johnson tied the game with his own layup with 3:19 left.

