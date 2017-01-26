INF Stephen Drew, Nationals agree to $3.5M, 1-year contract

Backup infielder Stephen Drew agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract to return to the Washington Nationals as a versatile member of their bench. The Nationals did not reveal the financial terms, but a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press that Drew will make $3.5 million in 2017, with a chance to earn up to $1.25 million more in performance bonuses tied to the number of games he plays.

