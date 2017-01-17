Hudson Swafford shoots second 65, leads in rainy La Quinta
Hudson Swafford beat the rain Friday in the CareerBuilder Challenge, and Phil Mickelson played his best in the worst of the conditions. "I actually wanted to play in the rain, so I could experiment with myself," Lee said.
