Helios praises its partnership with Ready Now Yuma program
New and re-elected members of the Yuma Union High School District Governing Board Bruce Gwynn, Shelley Mellon and David Lara are sworn in before the meeting by Yuma County Superintendent of Schools Tom Tyree on Wednesday at the YUHSD boardroom. Ready Now Yuma has been vital in laying the foundation for education partnerships across the country, board members of the Yuma Union High School District heard Wednesday evening.
