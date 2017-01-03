Hearing set in armed robbery case: Some evidence could be suppressed
With his trial set to begin next week, a Yuma County Superior Court judge on Thursday scheduled a hearing date for a man charged in an armed robbery to hear a defense motion to suppress some of the prosecution's evidence. Appearing before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, attorney W. Michael Smith, who represents Angel Esteban Razo, informed the court that he had filed a motion to suppress, but no date had been set yet to hear it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Dec 25
|Jlw
|176
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov '16
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
|San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Mohave County authorities are investigating a h...
|Nov '16
|Carolyn Hudgens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC