Hearing set in armed robbery case: Some evidence could be suppressed

With his trial set to begin next week, a Yuma County Superior Court judge on Thursday scheduled a hearing date for a man charged in an armed robbery to hear a defense motion to suppress some of the prosecution's evidence. Appearing before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, attorney W. Michael Smith, who represents Angel Esteban Razo, informed the court that he had filed a motion to suppress, but no date had been set yet to hear it.

