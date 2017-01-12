Guest Column: Happy New Year, Happy N...

Guest Column: Happy New Year, Happy New Yuma

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

It is truly an exciting time in Yuma County, Arizona, and it should be easy for us to stay positive for the next 12 months. Of course, we will have our challenges, such as the passage of Proposition 206, the minimum wage law, and what we all will need to do to maintain responsible profit margins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD 1 hr Bettista 3
Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ... 2 hr Trailer trash man 1
Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ... Fri Tony 1
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Jan 12 yuma citizen 177
Okie Town Jan 9 OldMan55892 1
News Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13) Jan 8 Anonymous 5
News Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08) Dec 24 Mark 19
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,918 • Total comments across all topics: 277,929,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC