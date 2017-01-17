Got news? Here's how you can reach the Yuma Sun

This is a busy time in Yuma County, with a variety of events, news and happenings going on, often at the same time. In fact, the Yuma Sun gets a lot of requests for coverage this time of year, but the question is, who is the "right" person to call? People are always welcome to call our main number, at 928-783-3333, and the front office will connect you to the right person.

