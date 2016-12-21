Girl burned trying to put out fire th...

Girl burned trying to put out fire that burned Phoenix home

10 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Authorities say a 6-year-old girl was burned when trying to put out a fire that caused her family's Christmas tree and home to burn. The Phoenix Fire Department says the girl is in stable condition after suffering burns to her hands, feet and other parts of her body.

Yuma, AZ

