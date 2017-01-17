French league responds after Mario Balotelli racially abused
The French league will open an investigation after Nice striker Mario Balotelli spoke out against Bastia fans he said made monkey noises during a match on Friday night. In a brief statement Saturday afternoon, the French League said it "deplored all of the incidents" that happened on Friday.
