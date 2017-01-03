Fire crews put out second blaze at sa...

Fire crews put out second blaze at same site

City of Yuma firefighters quickly extinguished a fire near a vacant house on Saturday evening, less than a week after another fire occurred at the same location. Fire Department spokesman Mike Erfert said firefighters were called to the property, located in the 500 block of South 15th Avenue, just after 5 p.m. Once on scene firefighters found brush, debris, and two trees on fire near a vacant house and quickly put out the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures on the property.

