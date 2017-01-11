Ex-NBA player accused of breaking int...

Ex-NBA player accused of breaking into homes, fondling woman

A former NBA player has been arrested after being accused of breaking into two Florida homes and fondling a woman. Police say Greene entered the first Pembroke Pines home through an unlocked door and went into a bedroom where a woman was sleeping.

