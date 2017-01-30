Ex-Division III player facing murder charge released on bond
A former Division III football player facing a first-degree murder charge has been released from custody after posting bond. Knox County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Hillary Martin confirmed Monday that William Riley Gaul has been released from the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.
