Europe's deep freeze causes deaths, disrupts traffic
Heavy snow and frigid temperatures have gripped large parts of Europe, leading to dozens of deaths, freezing rivers, the grounding of planes and traffic accidents: The government says that 10 people died Sunday of cold as the country has been gripped by low temperatures. The deaths bring to 65 the number of fatalities since Nov. 1 when temperatures, especially at night, started falling to freezing levels.
