Early exit: No. 12 Kofa upset by No. 21 North in play-in round
Kofa's Gavin Nicewander and Phoenix-North's Juan Nava collide while trying to control the ball during the first half of Thursday night's Arizona Interscholastic Associatdion Division 6A Play-In Game at Irv Pallack Field. Phoenix-North's Alexis Guillen tries to interrupt the dribble of Kofa's Emmanuel Fuentes during the first half of Thursday night's Arizona Interscholastic Associatdion Division 6A Play-In Game at Irv Pallack Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quartzsite man event (Feb '15)
|Thu
|scooby
|5
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 15
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Jan 15
|Trailer trash man
|1
|Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ...
|Jan 13
|Tony
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|yuma citizen
|177
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC