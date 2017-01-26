Dredge posts 64 to open Qatar Masters with one-shot lead
With the usual gusty winds absent from Doha Golf Club, Bradley Dredge fired a bogey-free 8-under-par 64 to open up a one-shot lead in the Qatar Masters on Thursday. Mikko Kornohen of Finland, who has two top-10s this season, came in bogey free as well with a 65. Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell, who has slipped to 91 in the world rankings following a winless 2016, was tied for third at 6-under 66 with the in-form Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand and Nathan Kimsey of England.
