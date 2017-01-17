DPS: Girl rescued from sex trafficking after stop in Kingman
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a traffic stop near Kingman resulted in the rescue of a 16-year-old girl who was being sold for sex. They say the teen was in the company of a man and woman when their vehicle was stopped by a DPS trooper on U.S. 93 on Jan. 11. DPS says the trooper learned the girl was a runaway from California who went missing last November and he noticed indicators of possible sex trafficking.
