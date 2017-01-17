Dog found with ears, nose cut off; Re...

Dog found with ears, nose cut off; Reward offered for arrest

In this Jan. 18, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Humane Society, a Rottweiler mix appears with its ears and nose cut off in Detroit. Animal welfare authorities in Detroit are trying to find whoever is responsible for maiming a dog and offering a $2,500 reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever hurt the dog.

