Dog attacks family trying to dress it in sweater, 3 hurt
Police in Florida say an angry dog sent three people to the hospital after one tried to put a sweater on it. Tampa police say the pit bull mix named Scarface bit a 52-year-old woman who was trying to dress him on Friday and her husband was attacked while trying to pull the dog off of her.
