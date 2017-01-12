Detention hearing for man accused of ...

Detention hearing for man accused of shooting US diplomat

A detention hearing is scheduled Friday afternoon in Alexandria, Virginia, for 31-year-old Zia Zafar of Chino Hills, California. He's charged with attempted murder of a diplomat in the Jan. 6 shooting of consular officer Christopher Ashcraft in Guadalajara.

