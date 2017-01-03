DA says woman arrested in sex fantasy...

DA says woman arrested in sex fantasy hoax was really victim

9 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

A Southern California woman has been exonerated of charges that she responded to "rape fantasy" ads on Craigslist in order to get men to attack her ex-boyfriend's new wife. Prosecutors now say that it was the alleged victim in the case who was trying to frame her husband's ex by responding to the ads.

