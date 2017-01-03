DA says woman arrested in sex fantasy hoax was really victim
A Southern California woman has been exonerated of charges that she responded to "rape fantasy" ads on Craigslist in order to get men to attack her ex-boyfriend's new wife. Prosecutors now say that it was the alleged victim in the case who was trying to frame her husband's ex by responding to the ads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Okie Town
|21 hr
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Lindsay0322
|5
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Dec 25
|Jlw
|176
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov '16
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC