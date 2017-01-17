Changing of the guard: Miss Yuma County and Miss City of Yuma...
Miss City of Yuma 2016 Ashlee Moorhead and and Miss City of Yuma Outstanding Teen Madison Leigh Stoermer will be giving up their titles this month after a year of service to the community. Miss Yuma County 2016 Summer Stout and Miss Yuma County's Outstanding Teen Alizae Diaz .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Sat
|Advents
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 15
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Jan 15
|Trailer trash man
|1
|Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ...
|Jan 13
|Tony
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|yuma citizen
|177
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC