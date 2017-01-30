Cardinals must give Astros top 2 picks, $2M for hacking

The St. Louis Cardinals were stripped of their top two picks in this year's amateur draft Monday and ordered to give them to Houston along with $2 million as compensation for hacking the Astros' email system and scouting database, the final step in an unusual case of cybercrime involving two Major League Baseball teams. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred also banned former St. Louis executive Christopher Correa for life as he ruled the Cardinals must give the 56th and 75th draft choices in June to Houston.

