Buckeye woman arrested in stabbing death of 5-month-old son
A 29-year-old Buckeye woman has been arrested in the stabbing death of her 5-month-old son at the family home. Andrea Aurelia Portillo is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and child abuse and it's not immediately known whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
