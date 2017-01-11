Body from canal identified as San Lui...

Body from canal identified as San Luis man

Yuma police say the man whose body was found in the B-Canal on Monday afternoon is currently being treated as an accidental drowning. "There was nothing in the area to indicate anything suspicious, or that foul play might have occurred," said Sgt.

