Biathlon body clears 22 Russians, investigating 7 others
The International Biathlon Union has cleared 22 athletes and given the Russian federation an ultimatum to explain by next month what role seven others played in alleged state doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The IBU announced that Russia "is to provide the IBU with a detailed and fully documented report with respect to the seven cases under investigation."
