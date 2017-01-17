Basketball player: Co-defendant killed man during robbery
A Western Michigan University basketball player charged with murder in the shooting death of a student during a robbery says his co-defendant pulled the trigger. Joeviair Kennedy testified Wednesday during a hearing about whether Jordan Waire would stand trial that the Dec. 8 robbery in Kalamazoo was planned by the two former high school teammates from Muskegon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 15
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Jan 15
|Trailer trash man
|1
|Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ...
|Jan 13
|Tony
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|yuma citizen
|177
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|5
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC