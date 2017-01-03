Authorities: Victims appear to be par...

Authorities: Victims appear to be part of murder-suicide

9 hrs ago

Five people, including three children, found dead in a burned home in western Oregon appear to have been part of a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Autopsies show the children were shot to death; the woman died of blunt-force trauma to the head; and the man died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

