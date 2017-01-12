Austrian skier Scheyer wins downhill; Vonn 13th on return
Racing for the first time in 322 days, Lindsey Vonn had to settle for 13th place Sunday in an unusual women's World Cup downhill with an unexpected winner, Christine Scheyer of Austria. Not being able to push out of the start gate as usual, the American was more than half a second off the lead at the first split and finished 1.54 behind the Austrian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|15 hr
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|16 hr
|Trailer trash man
|1
|Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ...
|Jan 13
|Tony
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|yuma citizen
|177
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|5
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC