Austrian skier Scheyer wins downhill; Vonn 13th on return

14 hrs ago

Racing for the first time in 322 days, Lindsey Vonn had to settle for 13th place Sunday in an unusual women's World Cup downhill with an unexpected winner, Christine Scheyer of Austria. Not being able to push out of the start gate as usual, the American was more than half a second off the lead at the first split and finished 1.54 behind the Austrian.

