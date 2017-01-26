Arizona man pleads not guilty to killing real estate agent
Al Blanco, a 61-year-old handyman and property manager, was arrested earlier this month in the death of his boss, 40-year-old real estate agent Sidney Cranston Jr. Cranston was missing for 19 months before his body was found buried on a ranch east of Kingman on Jan. 7. Authorities say a man who has known Blanco for many years eventually led FBI agents to Cranston's body. They believe Blanco shot and killed Cranston inside his home in June 2015.
