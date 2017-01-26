Arizona man pleads not guilty to kill...

Arizona man pleads not guilty to killing real estate agent

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Al Blanco, a 61-year-old handyman and property manager, was arrested earlier this month in the death of his boss, 40-year-old real estate agent Sidney Cranston Jr. Cranston was missing for 19 months before his body was found buried on a ranch east of Kingman on Jan. 7. Authorities say a man who has known Blanco for many years eventually led FBI agents to Cranston's body. They believe Blanco shot and killed Cranston inside his home in June 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quartzsite man event (Feb '15) Thu scooby 5
News Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic... Jan 21 Advents 3
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD Jan 15 Bettista 3
Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ... Jan 15 Trailer trash man 1
Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ... Jan 13 Tony 1
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Jan 12 yuma citizen 177
Okie Town Jan 9 OldMan55892 1
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,955 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC