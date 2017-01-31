Arizona House set to mull allowing "snake shot" in cities
City residents in Arizona who spot a rat or snake in their yard will be able to shoot the animals using a small-caliber gun loaded with tiny pellets under a Republican lawmaker's proposal set for a House debate Tuesday. A group of scientists says Rep. Jay Lawrence's proposal endangers people by encouraging firearm use in populated areas and putting people at risk as they approach venomous snakes.
