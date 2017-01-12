Arizona city sees success keeping its...

Arizona city sees success keeping its night sky dark

Read more: Yuma Sun

A decadeslong commitment to preserving a dark sky for stargazers and wildlife is paying off for a small Arizona city, with satellite images showing far less excess artificial light than cities of comparable size, the National Park Service said. The state, with mountain peaks and stretches of desert sky that are a haven for astronomers, is a leader in efforts to protect the dark, including using fewer lights or dimmed LED lights, the International Dark-Sky Association said.

Yuma, AZ

