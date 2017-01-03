Arizona AG: Brothers plead guilty to ...

Arizona AG: Brothers plead guilty to employment, credit scam

The state Attorney General's Office announced Monday that Aaron Blodgett and Matthew Blodgett each pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one count each of securities fraud and fraudulent schemes and artifices.

