All-terrain rescue vehicle donated to Yuma Fire Department

Yuma City Council member Gary Wright talks about the Yuma Fire Department's new Utility Terrain Vehicle with Assistant Fire Chief Dusty Fields and firefighter Aaron Wonders outside Firehouse Subs, 2886 S. 4th Ave., Tuesday morning. The UTV was purchased with a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and donated to YFD.

