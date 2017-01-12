3 charged with helping fugitive before officer's killing
This undated photo provided by the Orlando Police Department shows Markeith Loyd. Loyd is wanted for killing an Orlando police officer outside a Wal-Mart in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|5
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Dec 25
|Jlw
|176
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov '16
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC