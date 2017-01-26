2 Malcolm X descendants accused of truck theft, dog abuse

This Jan. 26, 2017 booking photo provided by Charles County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office shows Malikah Shabazz in La Plata, Md. Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, and her daughter Bettih Shabazz, are charged with stealing a rental truck that was carrying seven pit bulls in what police say were inhumane conditions.

