18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South

Thousands attend the Women's March on Austin, joining other movements across the country to stand up for women's rights, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Austin, Texas. In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged.

