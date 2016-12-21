Yuma police identify 21-year-old driver killed in crash

The Yuma Police Department has released the identity of the 21-year-old man who was killed last week in a single-car rollover crash at a Yuma softball field. According to Yuma police, the accident happened at approximately 3:40 a.m. at Shaw Field, which is located at 2350 W. 1st St. The initial investigation into the crash revealed that a gray 2006 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Avenue B, and failed to stop at the intersection at 1st Street.

