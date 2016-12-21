Yuma police deliver presents to famil...

Yuma police deliver presents to families in need

Wednesday

Sgt. Lori Franklin talks with one of Agrappina Lopez's children about the bicycle he received Wednesday moments after officers pulled up in front of their home with lights flashing and sirens blaring. One of Marie Sullivan's children smiles as an unidentified member of the Yuma Police Explorers program gives her a bicycle for Christmas.

