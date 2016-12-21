Yuma eyes budget cuts for next fiscal year
With the state's passage of Proposition 206 to raise the minimum wage, the city of Yuma is facing some immediate cuts in its parks and recreation department, and discussed possible cuts for the police and fire departments at a recent council meeting. The minimum wage increase, which is $10 an hour through 2017, will affect 250 part-time employees at parks and recreation, according to the department's director Debbie Wendt.
