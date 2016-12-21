Yuma County inmate information now online
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office has debuted a web page allowing the public to view information about inmates currently detained in the county's detention system, including booking photos, charges faced, bond and bail amounts, scheduled court hearings and release dates. The Inmate Web Portal allows the public to look people up by name, jacket number , or date arrested, and can also display the names of everyone who's been detained that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Jlw
|176
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov 27
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
|San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Mohave County authorities are investigating a h...
|Nov '16
|Carolyn Hudgens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC