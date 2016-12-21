Yuma County inmate information now online

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office has debuted a web page allowing the public to view information about inmates currently detained in the county's detention system, including booking photos, charges faced, bond and bail amounts, scheduled court hearings and release dates. The Inmate Web Portal allows the public to look people up by name, jacket number , or date arrested, and can also display the names of everyone who's been detained that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.