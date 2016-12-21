Woman gets 2 years in prison for daughter's death
A Maricopa woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and a lifetime of supervised probation in the death of her 3-year-old daughter. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Tina Morse has pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse for the 2015 death of Tiana Rosalee Capps.
