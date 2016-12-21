Video leads to arrest in armed robbery

Yuma police were able to identify and arrest a suspect in an armed robbery on Tuesday due to surveillance video. Sgt. Lori Franklin, a spokesperson for the Yuma Police Department, said that at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call that took place at Del Pueblo Birrieria, located at 1225 W. 8th Street.

