Video appears to show Texas police shooting man walking away
A police dashcam video released five months after a Texas officer shot a black man appears to show the man walking away as the officer fired, and the man's lawyer says he was not a threat. David Collie was shot in the back, leaving him paralyzed, lawyer Nate Washington said Wednesday.
