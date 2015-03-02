Trey Songz charged with assault after concert outburst
In this March 2, 2015, file photo, Trey Songz performs during the Between The Sheets Tour at Philips Arena in Atlanta. Police say Songz has been arrested for throwing microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.
